Weather Alert: More severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) -- Damaging winds are one of the most common threats associated with severe thunderstorm season here in western Massachusetts. One of the biggest misconceptions is that microbursts are the only type of wind that can cause extensive damage which is simply not true.

A microburst is a column of rapidly sinking air in a thunderstorm that hits a small area, usually less than 2.5 miles in diameter. Sometimes those winds can reach in excess of 100 miles per hour. This is what happened in the Longmeadow area last year when trees were downed all over and even large trees toppled onto homes causing extensive damage.