Weather Alert: More severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert ahead of more strong/severe storms possible Thursday.

Severe storms on Wednesday brought wind damage, frequent lightning, heavy rain and small hail, especially for Hampshire County. Our expectation is for more severe storms today compared to Wednesday.

Timing:

  • Morning: Isolated Shower, but Mainly Dry. Sun/Cloud Mix Developing
  • Noon-2PM: Isolated Storm Possible
  • 2PM-9PM: Scattered to Widespread Storms Developing, Best Chance for Severe Weather
  • 9PM-11PM: Storms/showers ending

Threats:

  • Primary Concern: Lightning, Heavy Rain & Damaging Wind
  • Secondary Risk: Small Hail Possible
  • Prepare for the potential for power outages, so make sure you’ve charged your devices and downloaded our 22News Storm Team Weather App

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track today’s severe weather potential.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today