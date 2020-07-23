Weather Alert: More severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert ahead of more strong/severe storms possible Thursday.
Severe storms on Wednesday brought wind damage, frequent lightning, heavy rain and small hail, especially for Hampshire County. Our expectation is for more severe storms today compared to Wednesday.
Timing:
- Morning: Isolated Shower, but Mainly Dry. Sun/Cloud Mix Developing
- Noon-2PM: Isolated Storm Possible
- 2PM-9PM: Scattered to Widespread Storms Developing, Best Chance for Severe Weather
- 9PM-11PM: Storms/showers ending
Threats:
- Primary Concern: Lightning, Heavy Rain & Damaging Wind
- Secondary Risk: Small Hail Possible
- Prepare for the potential for power outages, so make sure you’ve charged your devices and downloaded our 22News Storm Team Weather App
Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track today’s severe weather potential.