CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for Monday and Tuesday for significant snow in western Massachusetts.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday for the possibility of significant snowfall accumulation.

Some light rain and snow are likely on Monday. The 22News Storm Team is tracking the potential for some heavy wet snow and/or a wintry mix Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday morning would be the most greatly impacted by this storm.

Snowfall Map

Live Radar

