Weather Alert: Morning snow could make for a slippery commute

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with light snow and icy roads possible for the morning commute.

Snow began overnight and will come down heavily during the pre-dawn hours.

Snow will wrap up from northwest to southeast from 6:00-9:00 a.m, but not before providing some areas with a few inches of accumulation. In general accumulation amounts will be the highest in the southeast and lowest northwest.

The rest of the day will feature a sun/cloud mix with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid-30s.

