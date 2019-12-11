1  of  27
Closings and Delays
Academy Hill School Belchertown Public Schools East Longmeadow Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Gateway Regional School District Granby Schools Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District In Our Hands Learning & Preschool Center Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lincoln Technical Institute Ludlow Public Schools MacDuffie School Monson Public Schools North Brookfield Public Schools Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Children's Center Quaboag Regional School District Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Suffield Public Schools Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Weather Alert: Morning snow could make for a slippery commute

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with light snow and icy roads possible for the morning commute.

Snow began overnight and will come down heavily during the pre-dawn hours.

Snow will wrap up from northwest to southeast from 6:00-9:00 a.m, but not before providing some areas with a few inches of accumulation. In general accumulation amounts will be the highest in the southeast and lowest northwest.

The rest of the day will feature a sun/cloud mix with high temperatures only reaching the low to mid-30s.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track this storm.

