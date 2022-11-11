CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for gusty winds and heavy rain Friday night into early Saturday morning.
The remnants of Nicole will bring quite a bit of rain from Friday night. The rainfall forecast shows amounts between 1 and as much as 4 inches of rain. As of right now, it looks like the heaviest of the rain would be overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
A thunderstorm or two is also possible. The rain will taper off Saturday morning and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy Saturday.
Track Hurricane Nicole
7 Day Forecast
The thing to keep in mind with the rain on the way and all the leaves that have come down is it’s important to clear those leaves away from any storm drains in front of your home to help prevent street flooding.
The 22News Storm Team is keeping an eye on the track so stay tuned to 22News.
Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App
The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.
Features:
- Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks
- Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with an audio alert
- The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England
- The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team
- Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States
- Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent
- Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts
- Detailed 7-Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead
- Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team