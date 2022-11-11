CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for gusty winds and heavy rain Friday night into early Saturday morning.

The remnants of Nicole will bring quite a bit of rain from Friday night. The rainfall forecast shows amounts between 1 and as much as 4 inches of rain. As of right now, it looks like the heaviest of the rain would be overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

A thunderstorm or two is also possible. The rain will taper off Saturday morning and skies will become partly to mostly cloudy Saturday.

Track Hurricane Nicole

The thing to keep in mind with the rain on the way and all the leaves that have come down is it’s important to clear those leaves away from any storm drains in front of your home to help prevent street flooding.

The 22News Storm Team is keeping an eye on the track so stay tuned to 22News.

