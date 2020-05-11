Weather Alert: Possible scattered storms with small hail and gusty winds Monday afternoon

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert as scattered thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into the early evening.

Monday’s Forecast Discussion

Monday morning, skies will get increasingly cloudy with only the chance for a light shower.

During the afternoon scattered to widespread showers will develop with some thunderstorms as well. Thunderstorms could contain gusty winds, small hail and of course lightning. If you hear thunder make sure you head indoors.

By mid-evening the storm chance disappears with just a few leftover showers until midnight.

Some frost is possible the next few mornings, so make sure you continue to protect sensitive plants until later this week.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track any storms that may develop Monday.