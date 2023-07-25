CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the chance of scattered thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening that could become strong to severe.

Expect a partly to mostly sunny start to the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon. While we are not expecting any widespread severe storms, one or two could become strong with possible heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail.

Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans for Tuesday. It will be humid with high temperatures in the mid-80s. For Tuesday night, we’ll see the chance for a few lingering showers and storms in the evening otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with a calm breeze out of the southwest. It will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.