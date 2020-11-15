Weather Alert: Potential for isolated wind, storm damage Sunday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential of heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday evening which could lead to isolated wind damage and isolated power outages.

Stay weather aware today.

Much of the day will be dry. The morning will start bright, but clouds will quickly track in.

Morning temperatures will warm from the 20s to the 40s, and most of the day will be spent in the 40s. The highs for Sunday in the low 50s won’t occur until the late evening.

Here’s the timeline for Sunday: