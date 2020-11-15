Weather Alert: Potential for isolated wind, storm damage Sunday evening

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the potential of heavy rain and gusty winds Sunday evening which could lead to isolated wind damage and isolated power outages.
Stay weather aware today.
Much of the day will be dry. The morning will start bright, but clouds will quickly track in.
Morning temperatures will warm from the 20s to the 40s, and most of the day will be spent in the 40s. The highs for Sunday in the low 50s won’t occur until the late evening.
Interactive Radars
Here’s the timeline for Sunday:
- Isolated rain tracks in after 3-4 p.m.
- Rain will become more widespread by 7 p.m.
- Rain doesn’t wind down until 11 p.m.-midnight
- We’re closely watching the potential for a stronger line of storms from 8-10 p.m. which could produce some gusty winds, and therefore isolated wind damage and isolated power outages
- Overnight, clouds partially clear with lows in the upper 30s