Weather Alert: Potential for strong to severe storms Tuesday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the risk of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

The day will start dry with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Afternoon highs will top off in the upper 80s and low 90s, but with high humidity, that’ll feel a lot hotter. Make sure to stay hydrated today and take breaks in an air conditioned room.

The chance for scattered showers and storms starts after 1/2 p.m. and continues until 7/8 p.m. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with lightning, torrential rainfall, damaging wind gusts and hail. Stay weather aware today.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for central/eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 1-7 p.m. today for heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.