Weather Alert: Potential for thunderstorms with strong wind gusts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a line of thunderstorms from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. which may bring locally damaging wind gusts. There’s a lower threat for hail.

Morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. It will be another breezy day. Clouds will be on the rise slowly this morning with mainly cloudy conditions by the afternoon.

This morning there will be just hit-or-miss light rain showers. The line of storms we are most concerned with is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. from the west to the east. The Storm Prediction Center has western Massachusetts under a 2 out of 5 severe weather threat level. The largest threat would be locally damaging wind gusts with a lower threat for hail. Have a way to get any severe weather warnings today.

After 5/6 p.m., isolated showers may continue until about 8/9 p.m. in the valley. This evening, watch out for some scattered snow in Franklin County, the Worcester hills, and the Berkshires as temperatures rapidly drop off.

Overnight, we’ll be mainly dry with lows near 30.

WEDNESDAY: AM Scattered Showers, PM Showers & Thunderstorms



Highs: 64-68

Winds: S/SW 10-20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening Showers, Clearing & Windy Overnight (Berkshire snow showers)

Lows: 28-32