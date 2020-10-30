Weather Alert: Rain changes to accumulating snow; heaviest 7-10AM

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert through midday Friday for the first accumulating snow of the season.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for ALL of western Massachusetts through 1PM for accumulating snow that may be heavy.

We’ll see rain gradually change over to snow by 8am. This process will happen first in the hills from north to south and then in the valley from north to south with the last areas to change to snow being in the lower Pioneer Valley by 7 or 8am.

The “heaviest/steadiest” snow will fall 7am-10am this morning. Snow may fall heavy enough to cover roads and make for some slippery travel, but when snow is lighter then roads should be wet.

The snow will end 11am-1pm from northwest to southeast. Here’s our final snowfall forecast for this storm, with these amounts expected on the ground by 10 or 11am. With these early season storms you’ll end up with noticeably more snow on colder surfaces like grass compared to asphalt. Isolated power outages are possible in areas that get the most snowfall, but this won’t be a repeat of the October 2011 snow storm.