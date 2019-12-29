Weather Alert: Rain, freezing rain to create slippery conditions Sunday night into Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert in anticipation of mixed precipitation tonight which will lead to slick conditions for the Monday morning commute, especially for the western hills and the Berkshires.

We’ll start with some sun this morning before clouds build in this afternoon. Highs will be relatively mild in the low 40s.

Our next winter storm will start to affect us this evening. Rain, freezing rain and sleet will move in from 6-8 p.m. and continue through Monday. Overnight lows will drop to near 30 degrees.

The freezing rain will make for slippery conditions. Also considerable ice accumulation is expected in the hills and the Berkshires. This could lead to power outages and downed trees and branches there, and travel could be extremely difficult.

The freezing rain will likely change to plain rain in the valley so lighter ice amounts are expected in the Pioneer Valley. Highs Monday will hit the mid to upper 30s.

Another round of a wintry mix is expected Monday evening into Tuesday. The second round could bring more in the way of sleet and snow.

By the time all is said and done, there could be a coating up to 2 inches of wet snow accumulation, on top of the likely icing.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Evening Rain, Freezing Rain & Sleet

Highs: 40-44

Winds: Calm and Variable

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain, Freezing Rain & Sleet

Lows: 28-32

Winds: NE 5-10 MPH



MONDAY: Rain/Freezing Rain & Sleet

Highs: 34-38

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain and a Wintry Mix

Lows: 30-34



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Central and eastern…Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties from 6 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday for mixed precipitation.

ICE STORM WARNING: Western…Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties and Berkshire County from 6 p.m. this evening to 7 a.m. Tuesday for significant icing.