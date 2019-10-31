Weather Alert: Rain, minor flooding, damaging winds Thursday night into Friday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert for Thursday night and Friday morning. Our primary concerns with this 22News Storm Team Weather Alert are areas of minor street flooding and the potential for damaging winds.

Steady rain will be falling for the Thursday morning commute. Prepare for “waves” of occasionally heavy rain on Thursday. The steadiest rain will fall on Thursday morning and early afternoon. There will also be a period of heavy rain after midnight Friday morning, along with a scattered thunderstorm. Some minor street flooding is possible Thursday afternoon – Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of western Massachusetts Thursday evening through Friday morning. The wind will increase during the afternoon Thursday. There will be wind gusts over 20mph Thursday afternoon.

The weather will be wet & windy for trick or treating on Thursday evening. There will be some occasional gusts over 30mph before midnight. The windiest weather will happen after midnight on Friday morning.

Thunderstorms with gusts over 40mph are possible 2 a.m. – 6 a.m., Friday. That may be enough wind to cause tree limb and power line damage. Wind gusts will decrease and the weather will dry out after sunrise Friday.