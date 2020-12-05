Weather Alert: Rain, snow and gusty winds Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a powerful nor’easter that will impact western Massachusetts for the start of the weekend.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Berkshire County from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. For western Franklin/Hampshire/Hampden counties, it’s in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

A winter storm warning is in effect for central and eastern Franklin/Hampshire/Hampden counties from 7 a.m. Saturday until 7 a.m. Sunday.

There is still a high uncertainty with the exact snowfall forecast.

Areas in the western hills and the Berkshires will see the switch to snow first this morning. Then the eastern hills will make the change to snow. For the Pioneer Valley, this switch won’t happen until closer to the afternoon hours. In the lower Pioneer Valley, it may be more of a wintry mix.

Generally, temperatures will cool as the day goes on which is why we’ll make the switch to wintry precipitation.

Areas east of I-91 have the best chance of higher snowfall amounts, especially closer to Worcester County. Timing/distance is key and even a subtle shift could mean a big change in accumulation amounts.

Right now, it looks like a blanket 1-4 inches of snow possible for most of western Massachusetts. In much of eastern Franklin/Hampshire/Hampden counties, 4-8 inches of snow is possible and areas closest to Worcester County could see snow amounts as high as 6 to 10 inches.

It’s these eastern areas that need to be extra careful on the roads Saturday and Sunday. Heavy, wet snow could also take down some trees and lead to a few power outages to the east.

Winds will pick up this afternoon and evening.

Snow and any wintry mix showers will come to an end Saturday evening. Overnight, clouds will clear out but winds will still be breezy. Lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s.