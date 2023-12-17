CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for heavy rains, that could lead to flooding, and strong gusty winds Sunday night and Monday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 p.m. Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Eastern Hampshire County, Eastern Hampden County, and Eastern Franklin County from 1 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be a cloudy day with rain moving in during the afternoon. Most of the rain during the day will be on the light side. It will be another very mild day with highs in the low to mid-50s

Heavier rain and gusty winds will move in overnight Sunday. Street and stream flooding will be possible. Overnight temperatures will stay in the mid-50s.

The heavy rain and strong winds will continue Monday. One to four inches of rain is likely so more street and stream flooding, along with some river flooding, especially along the Connecticut River, is possible. Strong winds may also lead to isolated to scattered power outages. High temperatures on Monday could get up to around 60 degrees.

SUNDAY: Cloudy & Mild, PM Rain



Highs: 52-56

Winds: E 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY NIGHT: Heavy Rain and windy



Lows: 44-28



MONDAY: Rain & Windy

Highs: 58-62

TUESDAY: AM Chance Shower, Gradual Clearing

Highs: 42-46