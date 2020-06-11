Weather Alert: Scattered downpours and isolated storms later today

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) - The weather has been pretty dry lately. During the Month of May we ended up with a rainfall deficit of around 1.5 inches and so far this month we have a deficit of over a half inch of rain.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, eastern Franklin and eastern Hampshire Counties are in the abnormally dry category and that will likely be expanded later this week.

The dry weather is having an impact on area farms. "It's really rough. It's been dry and for a week or so we had a little bit of a blessing it was cool but now that it gets hot again, the dry and hot weather is murder," said Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick.