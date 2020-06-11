Weather Alert: Scattered downpours and isolated storms later today

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with the potential for periods of very heavy rain from late morning through mid-evening. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but the severe weather risk is low.
Timing:
- Through 8AM: Patchy drizzle or isolated shower, but mainly dry
- 8AM-11AM: A Few Showers or Brief Downpour
- 11AM-8PM: Periods of Heavy Rain with Isolated Thunderstorms
- 8PM-11PM: Showers Ending
Threats:
- Heavy downpours could cause minor street flooding
- Some thunderstorms are possible, if you hear thunder you’re close enough to a storm to get struck by lightning
- Low risk for an isolated strong/severe storm that could bring wind damage
Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track today’s downpours, which could bring temporary relief from our recent dry period.