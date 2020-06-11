Watch Live
Weather Alert: Scattered downpours and isolated storms later today

Weather News

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with the potential for periods of very heavy rain from late morning through mid-evening. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but the severe weather risk is low.

Timing:

  • Through 8AM: Patchy drizzle or isolated shower, but mainly dry
  • 8AM-11AM: A Few Showers or Brief Downpour
  • 11AM-8PM: Periods of Heavy Rain with Isolated Thunderstorms
  • 8PM-11PM: Showers Ending

Threats:

  • Heavy downpours could cause minor street flooding
  • Some thunderstorms are possible, if you hear thunder you’re close enough to a storm to get struck by lightning
  • Low risk for an isolated strong/severe storm that could bring wind damage

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track today’s downpours, which could bring temporary relief from our recent dry period.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

