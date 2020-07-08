Weather Alert: Scattered downpours and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and night

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday afternoon and night with the risk for street flooding caused by slow-moving downpours. In addition, a few strong/severe storms are possible later today with isolated wind damage and hail possible.

Wednesday’s Forecast Discussion

Coverage of downpours and storms will be scattered. “Scattered” means more of us get wet than when coverage is “isolated” yet it’s not quite “widespread”, so not necessarily everybody gets a downpour or a thunderstorm Wednesday or Wednesday night.

Timing:

Wednesday morning: Patchy drizzle, isolated shower

Noon-3 pm: Isolated storm or downpour possible

3 pm-10 pm: Scattered storms and downpours

10 pm-2 am: Showers ending

Threats:

Main Concern: Street flooding caused by slow-moving downpours

Secondary Risks: Lightning, isolated wind-damage and hail possible

Remember, never drive through a flooded street. If you hear thunder or see lightning then head indoors and stay away from windows.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track today’s scattered storms and downpours. We’re also watching the potential for more heavy rain into the weekend…