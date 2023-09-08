CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert Friday for afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, and eastern Franklin County for a heat index that will be around 100 degrees.

Expect skies to be partly cloudy Friday morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. Be ready for some storms that could produce heavy rain, lightning, hail, and potentially damaging wind this afternoon and early evening.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s. Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans you have for this afternoon & evening.

Friday night, scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.