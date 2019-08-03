Weather Alert: Scattered storms ahead Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Saturday due to the chance for scattered showers and storms.

The 22News Storm Team issues a Weather Alert in anticipation of inconvenient weather; we’d issue a Severe Weather Alert if we’re expecting likely severe weather. However, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has Western Massachusetts under no risk for severe weather Saturday.

It is going to be a warm and humid day, with a chance for scattered showers and storms mostly in the afternoon.

Highs will hit the low to mid 80s, with high humidity making it feel much warmer. We’ll see periods of clouds and periods of a sun/cloud mix. While light random showers are possible this morning, the best chances for showers and storms are after 12/1 p.m.; coverage is not going to be widespread. Because of the broken coverage, there’s a chance some of us won’t even see a shower.

If you get caught under a storm, expect heavy rainfall and lightning.

Any lingering showers should clear by 8/9 o’clock tonight so you don’t have to worry about bringing the rain gear out for your Saturday night plans. Lows tonight will drop to the low to mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Don’t forget you can check the radar before you head out the door for any Saturday plans.

