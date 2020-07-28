Weather Alert: Scattered storms late Tuesday morning through afternoon

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon due to the risk for scattered storms with an isolated strong/severe storm possible.

Our severe weather risk isn’t very high Tuesday, but you should still be prepared to move indoors in case storms develop over you.

Timing:

11 am-1 pm: A Few Showers/Storms northwest

1 pm-5 pm: Isolated to Scattered Storms

5-6 pm: Leftover showers/storms ending

Weather Threats:

Main Concern: Lightning and gusty winds

Lower Risk: Street flooding caused by heavy rain, small hail

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track today’s storm chances.