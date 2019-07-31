Weather Alert: Scattered storms later today could bring lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon through early in the evening due to the risk for scattered thunderstorms. An isolated strong or severe thunderstorm is possible.

Timing:

Late Morning-1 PM: Slight shower chance, mostly dry

1 PM-7 PM: Isolated to scattered storms and downpours gradually develop, isolated severe possible

7 PM-9 PM: Showers and storms weakening and drying up

Primary Threats:

Lightning

Heavy Rain

Gusty Winds

Secondary Threat:

Small Hail

Stay with 22News as we continue to track these storms, which will bring some much-needed rain to parts of western Massachusetts that have been recently dry.