Weather Alert: Scattered thunderstorms expected Friday

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms Friday and Friday evening.

Clouds will continue to increase this evening. Some scattered showers are possible overnight. It will be mild and slightly humid tonight, with evening temperatures in the 80s and 70s.

Friday’s 7am temperatures will be in the 60s. A few scattered showers are possible before 9am on Friday. Some partial sun may break out late in the morning. Scattered showers are possible by noon on Friday.

The best chance for thunderstorms comes after 2pm, into the evening hours on Friday. We don’t expect widespread severe weather. We do expect at least a few downpours and storms. Be ready to bring your outdoor activities inside!

Friday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening hours. Keep an eye on radar on the 22News Storm Team Weather app, on your mobile device.

A few showers are possible on Saturday morning, then a drying trend for the rest of the weekend.