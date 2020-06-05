WEATHER ALERT: Scattered Thunderstorms Friday afternoon into evening

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered thunderstorms Friday and Friday evening.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move through this morning. It will be a warm and humid day with highs in the low 80s and dew points in the 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

The best chance for thunderstorms comes after 2pm, into the evening hours on Friday. We don’t expect widespread severe weather. We do expect at least a few downpours and storms. Be ready to bring your outdoor activities inside!

Scattered showers and storms are possible into the evening hours and it will be a mostly cloudy and muggy night. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Keep an eye on radar on the 22News Storm Team Weather app, on your mobile device.

A few showers are possible on Saturday morning, then a drying trend for the rest of the weekend.