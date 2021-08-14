Weather Alert: Scattered Thunderstorms Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, especially midday & in the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, keep an eye on the radar on wwlp.com. The shower/thunderstorm threat will end around 5-7pm.

Temperatures will be a a few degrees cooler. We’ll start the day in the 70s. Saturday afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity will once again be high.

SATURDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms.

Highs: 84-88

Winds: Light W

Dew Points: 66-72 Humid

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing, Less Humidity

Lows: 56-62

Winds: Light NW

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

Highs: 80-84

Winds: Light N

Dew Points: 52-58 Comfortable

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

22News Storm Team Weather Alert for excessive heat, and the chance for showers and storms through Saturday.

Hello! I’m 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Finch.

Saturday’s 7am temperatures will be in the 70s. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humidity will continue to be uncomfortable, too. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially midday & in the afternoon. If you have outdoor plans on Saturday, keep an eye on the radar on wwlp.com. The shower threat will end 5-7pm.

Saturday evening will be dry, with decreasing humidity, and temperatures in the 70s.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend, with brighter skies, drier air, and cooler temperatures.

Tune in to 22News at 6 a.m. & 9 a.m. for an update today’s shower/storm chances.