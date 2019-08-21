Weather Alert: Several rounds of storms today, severe weather possible

Breaking News
Weather News

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with several rounds of storms, some of which may be dangerous.

Some storms will move through the area early this morning, but our greatest concern is for the storms that come during the second half of the day. These storms have the potential to be stronger and could cause more damage.

Make sure you stay with the 22News Storm Team throughout the day as we track potential severe weather. If you haven’t yet, download our free 22News Storm Team Weather App.

Timing:

Round 1 of Storms:
NOW-9AM, Ending in Franklin County

Round 2 of Storms:
NOON-4PM: Isolated Storms Possible
4PM-11PM Scattered Storms Likely(Likely stronger/severe storms)

Severe Weather Threats:

Main Threats: Lightning, street flooding and damaging wind gusts

Secondary Threats: Isolated large hail, very low (non-zero) tornado risk

