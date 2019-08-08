Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight as storms and downpours approach

1  of  2
(WWLP) A line of thunderstorms continues to move quickly through New York State and may hold together to bring storms and rain to western Massachusetts early this evening.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert through this evening.

This line has brought heavy rain, frequent lightning and scattered wind damage to parts of New York and could bring isolated wind damage to western Massachusetts.

Storm intensity will tend to drop as these storms move east. Berkshire County is at highest risk for damage with less of a risk for those east of I-91, although wind damage is possible anywhere.

As storms approach if you hear thunder, head indoors.

Timing:

5-6:30 PM: Storms arrive in the Berkshires

6:30-9 PM: Storms push into and through Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties

After 9 PM: Storms fall apart with leftover showers moving east

Threats:

Primary Risks: Lightning, heavy rain and isolated wind damage

Secondary Risk: Small hail

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track the storm risk on 22News starting at 5 PM.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

