Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon-early evening

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert with the potential for strong or severe thunderstorms this afternoon and into the very early evening.

Timing:

Noon-2PM: Slight storm chance

2PM-6PM: Best chance of severe thunderstorms

5-7PM: Storms ending from northwest to southeast

Weather Threats:

Main Threats: Lightning, wind damage, and street flooding

Secondary Threats: Low hail risk, very low tornado risk

Much of our severe weather threat may depend on how quickly the sun will come out and how much sun we get after a very cloudy start to the day. The earlier we brighten up, the stronger storms can be.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to watch today’s severe weather risk.