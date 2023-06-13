CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday afternoon for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.
Wednesday is looking partly sunny with the chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could produce very heavy rain, strong gusty winds, hail and frequent lightning. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Showers and storms will come to an end Wednesday evening and skies will be partly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday is looking partly sunny with the chance for a shower. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Adam Strzempko is a meteorologist who has been a part of the 22News team since 1996. Follow Adam on Twitter @22NewsStormTeam and view his bio to see more of his work.