Weather Alert: Showers, thunderstorms likely Friday afternoon

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for showers and thunderstorms expected Friday afternoon.

Isolated showers are possible Thursday night through midnight. Most of us will not get any rain but there will be scattered clouds and humid conditions overnight. Some patchy fog is likely.

Friday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 70s. Clouds will quickly increase Friday morning. A few showers are possible late Friday morning. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday afternoon. We don’t expect a lot of severe weather on Friday.

But, we do expect the rain will be heavy enough, and there will be at least a few thunderstorms to disrupt outdoor activities Friday afternoon. Some small hail and gusty winds are possible with these storms. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY: 22News Storm Team Weather Alert. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Nick will update storm potential for Friday & the weekend, on 22News at 4:30am. https://t.co/0iwtlYKSNS pic.twitter.com/dKnPfHKpIP — 22News StormTeam (@22NewsStormTeam) July 3, 2020

Have an indoor alternative to any outdoor plans on Friday.

We’re optimistic of a mostly dry day on Saturday!

