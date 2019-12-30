Weather Alert: Significant icing in the hills with light valley icing possible

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert today for potential icing, especially in our western hills where significant icing is possible.

Icing will be spotty and lighter in the valley. Some sleet is possible later today and that could dust or coat the ground in spots.

This is a computer model estimate of icing accumulation, showing barely any ice in the lower valley, while much more significant amounts coat the branches and power lines in our western hills. Power outage risk will go up throughout the day in the areas that get the most icing.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories where icing amounts will be lower, yet Ice Storm Warnings where icing will be significant:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Central and eastern…Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday for some spotty & light freezing rain and sleet. Some ice possible, especially east of the valley.

ICE STORM WARNING: Western…Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin counties and Berkshire County until 7 a.m. Tuesday for significant icing, some sleet with possibly a few snow showers too.

Timing:

Monday Morning: Rain & Freezing Rain

Monday Afternoon: Rain, Freezing Rain & Sleet

Monday Night: Rain, Freezing Rain, Sleet & Some Snow

Tuesday Morning: Wintry Mix Ends by 9 AM.

Sleet & Snow Accumulation: Dusting-1″ Through Tuesday morning. Mainly north of the Mass. Pike.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to track the variety of weather conditions over the next 24 hours.