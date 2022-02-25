CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several inches of snow are expected for western Massachusetts on Friday. 22News is working for you with an update on storm impacts and cleanup.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of western Massachusetts through Friday night.

The heaviest snow will happen between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. Snowfall rates during the morning commute will be around an inch per hour. Snow will continue light to moderately into the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in along and south of the MassPike midday on Friday.

The snow may change to a period of sleet near and especially south of the Massachusetts turnpike by late Friday morning. Any mixed precipitation should change back to snow later Friday afternoon and early evening before ending. Snow will taper off and end 4 p.m – 7 p.m. on Friday.

Snow accumulations will range from 5 to 12 inches. A few locations in Franklin & Berkshire County may end up with as much as 14 inches of snow.

How much snow is on the ground?

(as of 8:30 a.m.)

Easthampton: 4.4″

Dalton: 5.0″

Fitchburg: 5.1″

Westhampton: 5.0″

Belchertown: 4.3″

West Springfield 4.0″

22News Live Camera Network

Remember don’t crowd the plows and give everyone space! More space than usual.

Video: 91-N a couple miles from the first #Northampton exit.@WWLP22News @22NewsStormTeam https://t.co/pUZm7PUApD pic.twitter.com/A0JThceHNq — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) February 25, 2022

Snow is coming down hard all across western Massachusetts this morning. Low visibility and snow covered roads on our live camera network ❄️ pic.twitter.com/trgEr17lSf — Chris Bouzakis (@ChrisBouzakis) February 25, 2022

