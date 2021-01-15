WEATHER ALERT: Snow, sleet, & rain expected overnight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for Friday night and Saturday morning, for accumulating snow and sleet, patchy freezing rain, and heavy rain.

Winter Weather Advisory: Western Hampshire, western Franklin County 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday; Berkshire County 12 a.m. – 10 a.m. Saturday, for a mix of snow and sleet.

A mix of rain, sleet, and snow will arrive from southwest to northeast 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. I expect that all of us will start with some sleet and snow showers. Fairly quickly, that mix of sleet and snow will change over to rain in the valley, from south to north.

The hills of western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin County, will be mainly sleet and snow overnight. In other words, most of us will at least see some sleet and snow showers Friday night. Some accumulating snow is likely in our western hills and in Berkshire County.

The rain could also be heavy at times overnight and early Saturday morning. Some minor street and stream flooding is possible.

Saturday’s 7 a.m. temperatures will be in the 30s. If you have to be on the road early Saturday morning, give yourself a few extra minutes. There may be some slush to deal with, even in the Lower Pioneer Valley.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, just about all of us will have changed over to rain. Plan on periods of rain through noon. There will be a few scattered showers of rain (in the valley) and rain/snow (in the Berkshires) Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s early Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening’s temperatures will be in the 30s. It’ll be a dry and breezy night. However, there will be a few snow showers in the Berkshires.

Sunday will be a dry day, with a windy mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Sunday is looking partly sunny and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.