(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert for Wednesday, as steady, light snow will be falling for much of the day.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko says the first flakes are expected to arrive during the late morning hours, and snow will continue through the early evening. Warmer midday temperatures should limit accumulation on paved surfaces, but the snow should start to stick later in the afternoon, which could cause problems for the evening commute.

Accumulations should be light. Click here for the latest snowfall estimates.