WEATHER ALERT: Snow, sleet and freezing rain Monday afternoon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for the snow and ice today, Monday afternoon through Tuesday that will lead to very slick road conditions.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire counties from 7 p.m. today through tomorrow for the potential for snow and significant ice accumulation.

Timeline of Winter Storm

Light snow will start to move in this morning., but it will be scattered to start.

It doesn’t become more widespread until the late afternoon and evening.

It won’t be snowing or sleeting every minute of the day, it will be on and off.

During the afternoon, snow may mix with sleet and freezing rain, especially in areas south of the Mass Pike. Highs will reach the upper 20s and low 30s.

During the evening hours, that sleet and freezing rain wintry mix will track north.

Overnight, most areas will changeover to sleet and freezing rain.

Lows will drop to the mid to upper 20s.

Icy conditions are likely tonight and Tuesday, so be very careful on the roads. Areas to the northwest will see the most snowfall accumulation, but it’s the ice that’s the primary concern. Ice accumulation could also lead to some scattered power outages, so charge up your electronics.

Tomorrow mid-morning the freezing rain/sleet will slowly change to rain before tapering off by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tomorrow night we’ll be dry, partly cloudy, with lows back into the teens.

