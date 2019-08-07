Weather Alert: Strong or severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for this afternoon and tonight due to the risk for strong or severe thunderstorms.

While most of the activity will form during the second half of the day, an isolated storm or downpour is possible later this morning.

Here’s what we’re expecting:

Timing:

This Morning: Mostly Cloudy to Partly Sunny, Isolated Downpour/Storm

This Afternoon-Midnight: Several rounds of thunderstorms and downpours, strong or severe storms possible

After Midnight-Early Thursday: Isolated storm/shower as most storms move east of us

Threats:

Main Threats: Damaging wind, frequent lightning and street flooding caused by heavy rain.

Secondary Threats: Small hail and a very low tornado risk

Safety & Preparedness:

If a Watch is issued then that means conditions are favorable for the development of dangerous weather.

If a Warning is issued then dangerous weather is happening or imminent. ACT NOW!

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we track the severe weather potential throughout the day.