Closings and Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon into the early evening due to the risk for strong or severe thunderstorms.

Tuesday’s Weather Forecast

Tuesday morning should be mainly dry with some limited breaks of sun with otherwise a mostly cloudy sky.

By mid-late morning we’ll be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible as early as 11 am or noon, but our main storm threat is from 1 pm – 5 pm as two separate rounds of downpours/storms push through.

The main threat with Tuesday’s storms will be gusty, damaging winds that could cause tree damage and power outages. Tuesday’s other weather concerns would be for minor street flooding, occasional lightning, and small hail.

Rainfall amounts should range from 0.25-0.75″, but some higher amounts are possible in areas that see thunderstorms.

Even as storms/showers end we’ll stay rather windy through the night.

Stay with 22News as we track the storm threat and any updates to timing throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Weather News

More Weather News

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

LIVE NOW /
22News Morning Newscast

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets

Donate Today