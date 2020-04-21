Weather Alert: Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon

(WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday afternoon into the early evening due to the risk for strong or severe thunderstorms.

Tuesday morning should be mainly dry with some limited breaks of sun with otherwise a mostly cloudy sky.

By mid-late morning we’ll be mostly cloudy. A few showers are possible as early as 11 am or noon, but our main storm threat is from 1 pm – 5 pm as two separate rounds of downpours/storms push through.

The main threat with Tuesday’s storms will be gusty, damaging winds that could cause tree damage and power outages. Tuesday’s other weather concerns would be for minor street flooding, occasional lightning, and small hail.

Rainfall amounts should range from 0.25-0.75″, but some higher amounts are possible in areas that see thunderstorms.

Even as storms/showers end we’ll stay rather windy through the night.

Stay with 22News as we track the storm threat and any updates to timing throughout the day.