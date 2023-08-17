CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team issued a Weather Alert for strong thunderstorms Friday, mainly in the morning.
There still is the chance for a scattered shower Thursday afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s to 80 degrees.
Some showers and thunderstorms are likely late Thursday night and Friday morning.
