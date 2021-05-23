Weather Alert: Strong thunderstorms possible Sunday afternoon and evening



SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a line of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening that could be strong with gusty winds.

This afternoon:

Isolated showers and storms will track through the area from north to south starting after 1pm. Wind will increase & heavy rain is likely within a thunderstorm.

Tonight:

The chance for isolated showers and storms will quickly diminish after the sun sets this evening. Winds will continue to be breezy, gusting up to 25 mph at times overnight.

Today will be another very warm day with highs once again in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. There is a better chance for a few showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon ahead of some cooler air that will be working in Sunday evening and Sunday night. The main threat with these storms will be the possible damaging wind gusts.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight and it will be a breezy and cooler night with lows in the upper 40s.