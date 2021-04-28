Weather Alert: Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a line of thunderstorms later this evening that could be strong with gusty winds.
This morning:
- Early isolated lingering sprinkles possible
- Most of the first half of the day will be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies
- Temperatures will be mild in the 40s and 50s
This afternoon:
- Very warm highs in the mid to upper 70s
- Scattered rain chances starting after 4/5 p.m.
This evening:
- The strongest line of showers and storms will track west to east from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Winds will increase as the storms move on through
- From 9-11 p.m. there’s just a chance for light isolated rain
Tonight:
- Most of the late night will be dry and foggy with lows in the 50s.