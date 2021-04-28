Weather Alert: Strong thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for a line of thunderstorms later this evening that could be strong with gusty winds.

This morning:

  • Early isolated lingering sprinkles possible
  • Most of the first half of the day will be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies
  • Temperatures will be mild in the 40s and 50s

This afternoon:

  • Very warm highs in the mid to upper 70s
  • Scattered rain chances starting after 4/5 p.m.

This evening:

  • The strongest line of showers and storms will track west to east from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Winds will increase as the storms move on through
  • From 9-11 p.m. there’s just a chance for light isolated rain

Tonight:

  • Most of the late night will be dry and foggy with lows in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Springfield Weather News

More Weather News

Trending Stories

Donate Today