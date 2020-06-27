Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Saturday and Sunday for the threat of strong and possibly severe thunderstorms.

We’re tracking some much needed rain on the way for Saturday but it may come along with some strong and possibly severe thunderstorms.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with the showers and storms moving in during the afternoon hours, between around 1 and 3 p.m. and continuing into the early evening hours.

If we see some prolonged breaks of sunshine our chance for severe weather will increase and some storms could bring strong damaging winds, very heavy rainfall, large hail and frequent lightning.

Showers and storms will come to an end Saturday evening and skies will become partly cloudy Saturday night.

There is the chance for more showers and thunderstorms storms Sunday afternoon and there is the possibility that some of those storms could also be strong to severe.

Weather Info On the Go: Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

Watch live weather updates from meteorologists Brian Lapis, Adam Strzempko, Nick Bannin and Kelly Reardon on 22News and live streaming on WWLP.com