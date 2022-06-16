CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a weather alert for the chance of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon.

Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday will be partly sunny warm and humid and we’re still tracking the potential for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Friday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking some much cooler weather on the way for the weekend with highs only in the 60s and 70s.