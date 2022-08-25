CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for some strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon.
Friday will start partly sunny but showers and storms are forecasted to move between noon and 9:00 p.m. Some storms could be strong to severe. According to the National Weather Service, the main threat of these storms could be damaging straight-line wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 80s and it will also be more humid.
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Thunderstorms. Some Storms Could Be Severe.
Highs: 84-88
