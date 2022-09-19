CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday afternoon and evening for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.

Monday is looking like an unsettled day with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with strong gusty winds, hail and heavy rain. Can’t rule out the chance for a few peaks of sun early in the day as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Showers and storms should end Monday night and skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be down around 60 degrees.

Tuesday is looking partly sunny with the chance for a shower in the afternoon. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s.