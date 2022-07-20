SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that are forecasted for Thursday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 8:00 p.m. Thursday for heat index values that will make it feel around 100 degrees.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with highs in the 90s. Scattered showers and storms arrive in the afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the strong to severe side, with the potential for damaging wind and hail.

THURSDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Scattered PM Showers & Thunderstorms

Highs: 92-96

Winds: S 10-20 MPH

THURSDAY NIGHT: Evening Showers/Storms. Clearing Overnight.

Lows: 62-68

Storms often bring heavy rain that can lead to flash flooding. Here are some things to keep in mind:

Never attempt to drive through a flooded road, 1 foot of water can float vehicles and 2 feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including SUVs away.

Never try and drive around a barricade.

Across western Massachusetts, there are some areas that are prone to flooding including valley locations, low-lying areas, and underpasses. Always remember to turn around don’t drown.

