CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Saturday will be another warm and humid day and the showers and storms will return. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis will be tracking the showers and storms on the way for Saturday on 22News starting at 5 p.m.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire, eastern Franklin County, and southern Berkshire County.