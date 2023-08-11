CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night and it will be a comfortable night with lows in the 50s.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday and there will be the chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Thunderstorms are likely Saturday evening. Be ready for downpours, lightning, and potentially damaging wind. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will be more humid. Expect partial clearing overnight.

We are tracking the chance for a few more showers on Sunday, mainly in the morning. Highs will be in the 80s.