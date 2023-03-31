CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday.
Clouds will be on the increase with showers moving in later Friday afternoon. Some snow and sleet are possible in the hills and Berkshires. Showers will continue Friday night with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
On Saturday some showers will move through during the morning hours with some breaks of sunshine. It will be a very mild day with highs in the low to mid-60s. It could be even warmer depending on how much sunshine we see.
There will be a chance for more showers and storms during the afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible from 2 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Saturday.
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Brian Lapis will be tracking the timing for showers and storms Saturday on 22News starting at 5 p.m.
