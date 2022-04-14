CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening.

By 3 p.m., there is a chance for scattered thunderstorms. Widespread thunderstorms are likely between 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Some storms could be strong to severe. Be ready for damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rain. If you have outdoor plans for Thursday afternoon, have an indoor alternative ready to go.

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end Thursday evening then skies will start to clear out overnight. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.



Friday will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid and upper 60s.



As we head into the weekend there will be the chance for showers Saturday with temperatures in the low 60s.

