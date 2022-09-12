CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for Tuesday due to potential strong to severe thunderstorms.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms Tuesday afternoon will be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of Evening Showers. Breezy & Clearing.
Lows: 52-58
Storms often bring heavy rain that can lead to flash flooding. Here are some things to keep in mind:
- Never attempt to drive through a flooded road, 1 foot of water can float vehicles and 2 feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including SUVs away.
- Never try and drive around a barricade.
- Across western Massachusetts, there are some areas that are prone to flooding including valley locations, low-lying areas, and underpasses. Always remember to turn around.
