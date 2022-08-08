SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning.
Thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. The best chance for storms will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be hot and humid with temperatures up around 90 degrees.
The Storm Team says residents should be ready for lightning, gusty winds, and downpours.
A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and southern Berkshire counties. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees again Monday and Tuesday afternoon.
TUESDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Midday & Afternoon Thunderstorms.
Highs: 90-94
TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance Evening Showers. Mostly Cloudy.
Lows: 62-68
