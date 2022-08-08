SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong to severe thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Tuesday morning into the early afternoon. The best chance for storms will be from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. It will be hot and humid with temperatures up around 90 degrees.

The Storm Team says residents should be ready for lightning, gusty winds, and downpours.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and southern Berkshire counties. The heat index will make it feel like it’s around 100 degrees again Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

TUESDAY: Sun/Cloud Mix. Midday & Afternoon Thunderstorms.

Highs: 90-94

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance Evening Showers. Mostly Cloudy.

Lows: 62-68

The 22News Storm Team Weather Line: 413-377-22WX

Download the 22News Storm Team Weather App

The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is.

Features: