CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert for strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for all of western Massachusetts from 11 p.m. Thursday until 9 am. Friday. Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible.

Widespread showers will develop after 7 p.m. The heaviest and steadiest rain and strongest winds will happen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Thursday night into Friday morning. Wind gusts to 50 mph are possible Thursday night. There is the slight chance of a thunderstorm from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. Friday.

Showers will continue early Friday morning and then taper off by 10 a.m. Skies will become partly sunny during the afternoon.



THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain & Wind. Chance of Thunderstorms.

Lows: 50-56

Winds: S 15-25 MPH Gusts 40+ MPH

FRIDAY: AM Showers, PM Sun. Windy.

Temps: 38-44

Winds: W 15-25 MPG. Gusts to 40MPH

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear

